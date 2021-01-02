Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Receives $5.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 5,170,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waitr by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 494,884 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 266,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

