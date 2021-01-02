wave edu coin (WEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $334,648.86

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 298.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One wave edu coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitUBU. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $334,648.86 and approximately $588.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00554308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049760 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 tokens. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.