West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $266.76

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.76 and traded as high as $283.48. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $283.31, with a volume of 455,559 shares.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.75.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.76. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.