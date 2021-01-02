Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.17.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE WSM opened at $101.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
