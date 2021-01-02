Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSM opened at $101.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

