Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.