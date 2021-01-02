Wing Price Reaches $12.87 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Wing has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $10.63 million and $1.52 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $12.87 or 0.00038937 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,325,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,448 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

