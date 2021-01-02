Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.40 Million

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $63.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.74 million and the lowest is $60.81 million. Wingstop posted sales of $53.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $248.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.34 million to $251.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.70 million, with estimates ranging from $266.31 million to $287.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

