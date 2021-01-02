WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 45.42% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

