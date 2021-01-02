WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.48. 524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International ESG Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.81% of WisdomTree International ESG Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

