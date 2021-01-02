Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $214.32

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.32 and traded as high as $230.50. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $230.50, with a volume of 616,283 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.59.

Get Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

In other Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) news, insider Ben Rogoff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.