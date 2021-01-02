World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of 758% compared to the average volume of 199 put options.

NYSE WWE opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

