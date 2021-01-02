X-CASH Trading Up 33.7% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $458,245.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,514,518,612 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.