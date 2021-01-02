Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.45

Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and traded as high as $40.16. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 2,546,676 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter.

