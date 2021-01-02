Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.50

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and traded as high as $33.69. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 655,415 shares traded.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 376,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,872 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

