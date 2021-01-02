XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, IDEX and KuCoin. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.45 or 0.01989921 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, KuCoin, DEx.top, IDEX, LATOKEN, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

