YGGDRASH Price Up 69.4% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $81,049.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00164234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00509033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00270120 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018461 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.