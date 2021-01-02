Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,019.78

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,019.78 and traded as high as $1,300.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 3,807 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £447.07 million and a PE ratio of -37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,160.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,020.18.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.