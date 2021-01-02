Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.77. 953,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,798. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,122.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 53.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.