Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. EMCORE reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 152,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.22. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

