Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.07 Million

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report sales of $701.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $686.66 million to $706.00 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $729.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $204.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.