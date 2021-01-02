Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $940,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.29 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $18.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 60,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,925. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 in the last three months. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

