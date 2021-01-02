Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post $24.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.79 million and the highest is $24.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $97.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.28 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.96 million, with estimates ranging from $98.92 million to $102.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 625,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

