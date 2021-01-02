Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $150.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.57 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $186.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered FS KKR Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

FSK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 556,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.62. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 72.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,256 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.