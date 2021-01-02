Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $78.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the highest is $94.39 million. LendingClub posted sales of $188.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $321.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC opened at $10.56 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

