Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 864,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 3,216,514 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $11,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.