Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,743.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

