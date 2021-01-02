Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

BSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of BSY opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

