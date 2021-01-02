Zacks Investment Research Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $222.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revenue growth at CER across ResMed’s key operating segments, Total Sleep and Respiratory Care and SaaS, in the first-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Reopening of sleep labs and physician practices across many geographies and robust adoption of digital health solutions look encouraging. Strength in ventilators and mask sales and sequential improvement in new patient volume amid the pandemic bode well. Expansion of both margins and a strong solvency level buoy optimism. Increasing opportunities in new markets also boosts investor confidence. ResMed’s fiscal first-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. Yet, fall in manufacturing and procurement efficiencies is discouraging. Other issues like reimbursement headwind, competitive bidding and stiff competition persist.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on RMD. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed stock opened at $212.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,235. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

