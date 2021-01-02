Zacks Investment Research Lowers USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) to Sell

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

USAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $683.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

