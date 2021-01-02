Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

BMTC stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $610.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5,411.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

