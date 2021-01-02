ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZAGG. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZAGG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ZAGG by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. ZAGG has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. ZAGG had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

