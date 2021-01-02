Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

