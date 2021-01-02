Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Tops $160,157.69

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $160,157.69 and approximately $73,373.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

