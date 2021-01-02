ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $650,999.84

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $650,999.84 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049828 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.