ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $233,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

