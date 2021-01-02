ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $671,898.74 and $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

