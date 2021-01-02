Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,659 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Zynga by 2.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

