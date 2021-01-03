$0.11 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $179,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,085.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,144 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 302,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 3,811,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

