-$0.67 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.94). The Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

