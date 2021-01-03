0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $795,872.72 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $795,872.72 and $1.13 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00257891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01963826 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

