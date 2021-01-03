0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $923,347.59 and $1.23 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

