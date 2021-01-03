$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $787.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Digital Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

DLR opened at $139.51 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $10,507,378. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,407,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,146,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

