$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,924,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

