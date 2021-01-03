$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $121.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,562. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

