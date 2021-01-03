$105.73 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $105.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $106.50 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $90.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $381.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.10 million to $382.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $414.30 million, with estimates ranging from $411.20 million to $418.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

PFS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 219,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.