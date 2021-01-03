$116.81 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report sales of $116.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $122.94 million. Everi reported sales of $145.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $380.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $387.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $519.55 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

EVRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 1,384,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,553. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

