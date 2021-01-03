$128.15 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $448.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,332. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,308.76, a PEG ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

