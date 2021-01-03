$128.15 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $448.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYBR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,332. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,308.76, a PEG ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $167.34.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
