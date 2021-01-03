$137.77 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $137.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.14 million and the lowest is $135.50 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $117.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $527.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $531.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.22 million, with estimates ranging from $534.10 million to $544.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 396,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.