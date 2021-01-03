$17.72 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce sales of $17.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.74 million and the lowest is $17.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $64.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $64.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.98 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $84.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.