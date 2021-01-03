18,741 Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PGTI opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

